Air National Guard Course To Prepare Cyber Warriors
The Air National Guard needs 400 cyberwarfare operators in the next two years, and future students of a new course at the Little Rock Air Force Base say it will help the Guard reach that goal as they soar to a “fighter pilot”-like status in their careers.
Murphy Oil Reports $276M Loss for 2016
The El Dorado oil giant had a fourth-quarter loss of $64 million but touts cost-cutting and production achievements.
Southern Bancorp to Buy Farmers Bank of Hamburg
Southern Bancorp Inc. of Arkadelphia said Wednesday that it will acquire Farmers Bank of Hamburg in a $4.5 million cash-and-stock deal.
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders
Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.
|Rank
|Name
|Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases)
|% Change
|1
|Arvest Bank
|825,000,000
|12
|2
|Centennial Bank
|505,929,109
|15
|3
|Simmons Bank
|463,883,081
|13
|4
|IberiaBank Mortgage Co.
|436,937,540
|7
|5
|U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
|326,659,730
|181
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 23, 2017
