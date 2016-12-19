With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid
When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.
Run-DMC Founder Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon
A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group's name without permission.
In the Workplace 2017: LGBT Rights and Immigration Law Compliance
A look at two important employment issues that could arise next year.
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
- Video: Asa Hutchinson Talks Tax Cut, Marijuana, Trump
- Fed's James Bullard: Only One Rate Hike Needed Now
- Boone County Airport Board Selects Contour Airlines for EAS
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
December 19, 2016
Executive Q&A
