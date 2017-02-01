Mentor Programs Looking to Funnel Women Into STEM

by Marty Cook – 3 days ago
STEMconnector, a national association in Washington, made up of corporate, governmental and private groups, is working to encourage and support young girls and women in pursuing STEM studies.
Heartland Bank Sees $7.9M Loss in 2016

2 hours ago

Heartland Bank of Little Rock recorded a nearly $7.9 million loss for 2016. The lion's share of that loss occurred in the fourth quarter.
Acumen Brands For Sale, and John James is Negotiating

3 hours ago

Fayetteville online retail sensation One Country, formerly known as Acumen Brands, is up for sale, and co-founder John James says he's negotiating with the firm's owner.
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders

Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.

Rank Name Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases) % Change
1 Arvest Bank 825,000,000 12
2 Centennial Bank 505,929,109 15
3 Simmons Bank 463,883,081 13
4 IberiaBank Mortgage Co. 436,937,540 7
5 U.S. Bank Home Mortgage 326,659,730 181

Executive Q&A

Director Susan Altrui Says Zoo Exhibits a Habitat for Inspriration

Susan Altrui was named director of the Little Rock Zoo in December. Read more >