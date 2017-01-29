Kathy Deck: Slower Growth on Tap for Northwest Arkansas
Kathy Deck said northwest Arkansas and health care services will be strong points for an otherwise less robust Arkansas job market in 2017. Deck, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, made her remarks at the 23rd annual Business Forecast Luncheon in Rogers.
read more >
US Economic Growth Slowed to 1.9 Percent Rate in 4Q
The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.
read more >
Crossett Banker Beaty Fined $35,000 for Failing to Report Suspicious Activity
The consent order that Howard M. Beaty, president and CEO of First State Bank of Crossett, entered with the FDIC on Dec. 15 was made public Friday morning.
read more >
Asa Hutchinson Makes Appointments to Boards, Commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the appointments to boards and commissions.
read more >
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
Most Read Stories
Sponsored Content
- Platinum Drywall Succeeds With Work Ethic, Reputation
- Four Essential Team Members Every New Business Needs
- Four Ways To Fight For Progress In 2017
- Patience On Gains Could Lead To Better Returns
- Bell Puts 'Complete' In Complete Consulting
JobsUse the fields below to search our ever growing database of job postings. 200 jobs are listed
Market Update
|DOW
|20,093.78
|-7.13
|NASDAQ
|5660.78
|+5.61
|S&P 500
|2294.69
|-1.99
Industry News
- Agriculture
- Banking & Finance
- Business Services
- Construction
- Education
- Energy
- Government & Politics
- Health Care
- Innovation
- Insurance & Benefits
- Investments
- Legal
- Manufacturing
- Media & Marketing
- Nonprofits
- Northeast Arkansas
- Northwest Arkansas
- Public Companies
- Real Estate
- Restaurants & Food
- Retail
- Small Business
- Technology
- Tourism
- Transportation
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders
Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.
|Rank
|Name
|Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases)
|% Change
|1
|Arvest Bank
|825,000,000
|12
|2
|Centennial Bank
|505,929,109
|15
|3
|Simmons Bank
|463,883,081
|13
|4
|IberiaBank Mortgage Co.
|436,937,540
|7
|5
|U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
|326,659,730
|181
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 23, 2017
Executive Q&A
The CalendarSearch events > Submit an event >
Arkansas Business Magazines & Special Reports
Arkansas Business publishes an array of magazines and special reports. Click below to read the free digital edition or purchase copies in the Arkansas Business store.PreviousNext
- Arkansas Giving Guide
- Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame
- CFO of the Year
- Arkansas' Best Places to Work
- Wal-Mart at 50: From Arkansas to the World
- Jonesboro Regional Economic Report
- Keep Arkansas Beautiful
- Arkansas AgBusiness
Most Read
- Asa Hutchinson Makes Appointments to Boards, Commissions 2 days ago
- Jim Keet Reveals Private Reason for Delay in Restaurant Opening 7 days ago
- Texas, Arkansas, 12 Others Sue to Block Obama Coal Mining Rule 2 weeks ago
- Regions Center Consultant: 'Improper Actions' Led to Bankruptcy 7 days ago
- Advanced Energy Association Sets 2017 Priorities 2 weeks ago