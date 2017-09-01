The Trump Effect: Arkansans Brace for Obamacare Repeal
With Obamacare in critical condition, Arkansas hospital officials are closely watching Washington while warning that it's too early to predict an outcome.
read more >
Creek Capital Takes Over K Lofts Loan
A new player has entered the financial fray at the dormant K Lofts development in downtown Little Rock.
read more >
Identities of Unidentified Players in Neal Indictment Revealed
Everybody's talking about the alphabet soup of unindicted people and entities described in state Rep. Micah Neal's plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Arkansas Business has determined the identities of several of them.
read more >
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
- Video: Asa Hutchinson Talks Tax Cut, Marijuana, Trump
- Fed's James Bullard: Only One Rate Hike Needed Now
Sponsored Content
- Four Ways To Fight For Progress In 2017
- Patience On Gains Could Lead To Better Returns
- Bell Puts 'Complete' In Complete Consulting
- Protect Your Business From Identity Theft And Fraud
- Roots Run Deep at Landmark K. Hall & Sons
JobsUse the fields below to search our ever growing database of job postings. 200 jobs are listed
Market Update
|DOW
|19,916.35
|-47.45
|NASDAQ
|5521.06
|+33.12
|S&P 500
|2276.98
|+7.98
Industry News
- Agriculture
- Banking & Finance
- Business Services
- Construction
- Education
- Energy
- Government & Politics
- Health Care
- Innovation
- Insurance & Benefits
- Investments
- Legal
- Manufacturing
- Media & Marketing
- Nonprofits
- Northeast Arkansas
- Northwest Arkansas
- Public Companies
- Real Estate
- Restaurants & Food
- Retail
- Small Business
- Technology
- Tourism
- Transportation
The List Top Stockholders in Arkansas
Top Stockholders in Arkansas list includes value of stock, companies in which they have major holdings, number of shares, etc.
|Rank
|Name
|Total Holdings
|1
|Walton Family, Sam
|113,801,411,385
|2
|Tyson Family, Don
|4,150,291,441
|3
|Hunt Family, J.B.
|1,866,192,228
|4
|Murphy Family, Charles
|711,579,007
|5
|Dillard Family, William
|548,022,747
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 9, 2017
Executive Q&A
The CalendarSearch events > Submit an event >
Arkansas Business Magazines & Special Reports
Arkansas Business publishes an array of magazines and special reports. Click below to read the free digital edition or purchase copies in the Arkansas Business store.PreviousNext
- Arkansas Giving Guide
- Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame
- CFO of the Year
- Arkansas' Best Places to Work
- Wal-Mart at 50: From Arkansas to the World
- Jonesboro Regional Economic Report
- Keep Arkansas Beautiful
- Arkansas AgBusiness
Most Read
- The Trump Effect: Arkansans Brace for Obamacare Repeal 15 hours ago
- Identities of Unidentified Players in Neal Indictment Revealed 3 days ago
- Midtown Transaction Reaches $44 Million (Real Deals) 15 hours ago
- Creek Capital Takes Over K Lofts Loan 15 hours ago
- Balancing Work Life, the Law and Marijuana as a Medicine 15 hours ago