Simmons, Home BancShares Set To Vault Into $10B Club
Arkansas membership in the $10 billion bank club should double by the end of September. Home BancShares Inc. and Simmons First National Corp. have two pending acquisitions that will help take them beyond $10 billion to join Arvest Bank Group Inc. and Bank of the Ozarks Inc.
Cameron Smith & Associates Expanding
Cameron Smith, founder of the executive recruitment firm Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, says business has been good, so good that the firm has opened an office in San Antonio and is looking at offices in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, as well.
Attorneys Ask for Additional $86M from Wal-Mart in Truck Drivers Case
Plaintiffs' attorneys for Wal-Mart truck drivers who were awarded more than $54 million in damages in an overtime case are now asking a judge to add another $86.1 million to the award.
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
- Video: Asa Hutchinson Talks Tax Cut, Marijuana, Trump
The List Highest Paid UAMS Employees
Ranked by total compensation.
|Rank
|Name
|Total Compensation
|1
|Imamura, Michiaki
|1,072,000
|2
|Barnes, C. Lowry
|1,031,572
|3
|Rahn, Daniel
|900,000
|4
|Morgan, Gareth J.
|878,886
|5
|Day, John D.
|810,000
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 16, 2017
Executive Q&A
