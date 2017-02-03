Terraforma Buys NLR Riverfront Land for Entertainment District
Terraforma LLC of Maumelle says it has purchased 5.6 acres along the Arkansas River near Broadway Bridge from the city of North Little Rock for $2.6 million.
George's Inc. Names Brian Coan Chief Customer Officer
George's Inc. of Springdale says Brian Coan has joined the privately held poultry company in the newly created role of chief customer officer.
Rich Mountain Officially Joins UA System
Rich Mountain Community College of Mena said Friday that it officially joined the University of Arkansas System in a merger that was effective on Wednesday.
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
Sponsored Content
- Platinum Drywall Succeeds With Work Ethic, Reputation
- Four Essential Team Members Every New Business Needs
- Four Ways To Fight For Progress In 2017
- Patience On Gains Could Lead To Better Returns
- Bell Puts 'Complete' In Complete Consulting
Market Update
|DOW
|20,071.46
|+186.55
|NASDAQ
|5666.77
|+30.57
|S&P 500
|2297.42
|+16.57
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders
Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.
|Rank
|Name
|Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases)
|% Change
|1
|Arvest Bank
|825,000,000
|12
|2
|Centennial Bank
|505,929,109
|15
|3
|Simmons Bank
|463,883,081
|13
|4
|IberiaBank Mortgage Co.
|436,937,540
|7
|5
|U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
|326,659,730
|181
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 30, 2017
Executive Q&A
Arkansas Business Magazines & Special Reports
Arkansas Business Magazines & Special Reports
