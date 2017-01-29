Kathy Deck: Slower Growth on Tap for Northwest Arkansas
by Marty Cook
2 days ago

Kathy Deck said northwest Arkansas and health care services will be strong points for an otherwise less robust Arkansas job market in 2017. Deck, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, made her remarks at the 23rd annual Business Forecast Luncheon in Rogers.
US Economic Growth Slowed to 1.9 Percent Rate in 4Q

2 days ago

The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.
Crossett Banker Beaty Fined $35,000 for Failing to Report Suspicious Activity

2 days ago

The consent order that Howard M. Beaty, president and CEO of First State Bank of Crossett, entered with the FDIC on Dec. 15 was made public Friday morning.
Asa Hutchinson Makes Appointments to Boards, Commissions

2 days ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the appointments to boards and commissions.
Market Update

DOW 20,093.78 -7.13
NASDAQ 5660.78 +5.61
S&P 500 2294.69 -1.99
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders

Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.

Rank Name Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases) % Change
1 Arvest Bank 825,000,000 12
2 Centennial Bank 505,929,109 15
3 Simmons Bank 463,883,081 13
4 IberiaBank Mortgage Co. 436,937,540 7
5 U.S. Bank Home Mortgage 326,659,730 181

Executive Q&A

Dawn Prasifka on Teaching Your Girl Scout How To Be a Smart Cookie

Dawn Prasifka has more than 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations in Arkansas. Before joining Girl Scouts as CEO, she was the executive director of the Centers for Youth & Families Foundation, director of operations for Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation and volunteer coordinator for Arkansas Hospice. Read more >