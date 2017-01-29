Kathy Deck said northwest Arkansas and health care services will be strong points for an otherwise less robust Arkansas job market in 2017. Deck, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, made her remarks at the 23rd annual Business Forecast Luncheon in Rogers.

read more >

US Economic Growth Slowed to 1.9 Percent Rate in 4Q The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.

read more >