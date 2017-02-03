Terraforma Buys NLR Riverfront Land for Entertainment District

by Sarah Campbell – 9 hours ago
Terraforma LLC of Maumelle says it has purchased 5.6 acres along the Arkansas River near Broadway Bridge from the city of North Little Rock for $2.6 million.
George's Inc. Names Brian Coan Chief Customer Officer

10 hours ago

George's Inc. of Springdale says Brian Coan has joined the privately held poultry company in the newly created role of chief customer officer.
Rich Mountain Officially Joins UA System

5 hours ago

Rich Mountain Community College of Mena said Friday that it officially joined the University of Arkansas System in a merger that was effective on Wednesday.
