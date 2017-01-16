New UCA President Houston Davis Talks Priorities, Plans
UCA President Houston Davis

New UCA President Houston Davis Talks Priorities, Plans

by Sarah Campbell
1 day ago

Monday is Houston Davis' first day as the University of Central Arkansas' president, and he took some time Friday to speak with Arkansas Business about his priorities and plans. He called UCA "a place where students can get a very personalized education that prepares them for being an active citizen and an active employee, no matter what field they choose to go into."
Price-Fixing Lawsuit Triggers More Litigation Against Tyson

6 days ago

A lawsuit alleging a massive price-fixing conspiracy involving Tyson Foods Inc. and other chicken producers has sparked more litigation against the Springdale meat producer.
Trump, Sworn in as President, Promises to Put 'America First'

Trump, Sworn in as President, Promises to Put 'America First'

1 day ago

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and telling a bitterly divided country he will pursue "America First" policies at home and abroad.
Endeavor Foundation Donates $2M to Children's Northwest Hospital

Endeavor Foundation Donates $2M to Children's Northwest Hospital

1 day ago

The Endeavor grant will go toward family-centered programs such as financial counseling, volunteer services and pastoral and palliative care.
Market Update

DOW 19,827.25 +94.85
NASDAQ 5555.33 +15.25
S&P 500 2271.31 +7.62
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders

Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.

Rank Name Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases) % Change
1 Arvest Bank 825,000,000 12
2 Centennial Bank 505,929,109 15
3 Simmons Bank 463,883,081 13
4 IberiaBank Mortgage Co. 436,937,540 7
5 U.S. Bank Home Mortgage 326,659,730 181

Dale Cole on the Next 20 Years of First Community Bank of Batesville

Dale Cole is the chairman and CEO of First Community Bank of Batesville, a $1.1 billion-asset lender with 18 branches in northeast Arkansas and southwest Missouri. Read more >