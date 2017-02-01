Mentor Programs Looking to Funnel Women Into STEM
STEMconnector, a national association in Washington, made up of corporate, governmental and private groups, is working to encourage and support young girls and women in pursuing STEM studies.
read more >
Heartland Bank Sees $7.9M Loss in 2016
Heartland Bank of Little Rock recorded a nearly $7.9 million loss for 2016. The lion's share of that loss occurred in the fourth quarter.
read more >
Acumen Brands For Sale, and John James is Negotiating
Fayetteville online retail sensation One Country, formerly known as Acumen Brands, is up for sale, and co-founder John James says he's negotiating with the firm's owner.
read more >
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
Sponsored Content
- Platinum Drywall Succeeds With Work Ethic, Reputation
- Four Essential Team Members Every New Business Needs
- Four Ways To Fight For Progress In 2017
- Patience On Gains Could Lead To Better Returns
- Bell Puts 'Complete' In Complete Consulting
JobsUse the fields below to search our ever growing database of job postings. 191 jobs are listed
Market Update
|DOW
|19,872.57
|+8.48
|NASDAQ
|5630.24
|+15.45
|S&P 500
|2277.11
|-1.76
Industry News
- Agriculture
- Banking & Finance
- Business Services
- Construction
- Education
- Energy
- Government & Politics
- Health Care
- Innovation
- Insurance & Benefits
- Investments
- Legal
- Manufacturing
- Media & Marketing
- Nonprofits
- Northeast Arkansas
- Northwest Arkansas
- Public Companies
- Real Estate
- Restaurants & Food
- Retail
- Small Business
- Technology
- Tourism
- Transportation
The List Largest Mortgage Lenders
Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.
|Rank
|Name
|Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases)
|% Change
|1
|Arvest Bank
|825,000,000
|12
|2
|Centennial Bank
|505,929,109
|15
|3
|Simmons Bank
|463,883,081
|13
|4
|IberiaBank Mortgage Co.
|436,937,540
|7
|5
|U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
|326,659,730
|181
Arkansas Business Weekly Edition
January 30, 2017
Executive Q&A
The CalendarSearch events > Submit an event >
Arkansas Business Magazines & Special Reports
Arkansas Business publishes an array of magazines and special reports. Click below to read the free digital edition or purchase copies in the Arkansas Business store.PreviousNext
Most Read
- Fake Will Scheme Puts Camden Real Estate Agent in Hot Water 3 days ago
- Acumen Brands For Sale, and John James is Negotiating 3 hours ago
- Heartland Bank Sees $7.9M Loss in 2017 2 hours ago
- Baptist Health Exec Faces Foreclosure on Conway Ranch, Restaurant 3 days ago
- Pulaski Tech Merges with UA System 3 hours ago