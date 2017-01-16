New UCA President Houston Davis Talks Priorities, Plans
Monday is Houston Davis' first day as the University of Central Arkansas' president, and he took some time Friday to speak with Arkansas Business about his priorities and plans. He called UCA "a place where students can get a very personalized education that prepares them for being an active citizen and an active employee, no matter what field they choose to go into."
Price-Fixing Lawsuit Triggers More Litigation Against Tyson
A lawsuit alleging a massive price-fixing conspiracy involving Tyson Foods Inc. and other chicken producers has sparked more litigation against the Springdale meat producer.
Trump, Sworn in as President, Promises to Put 'America First'
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama and telling a bitterly divided country he will pursue "America First" policies at home and abroad.
Endeavor Foundation Donates $2M to Children's Northwest Hospital
The Endeavor grant will go toward family-centered programs such as financial counseling, volunteer services and pastoral and palliative care.
Whispers Blogby Arkansas Business Staff
- Hutchinson: Arkansas 'Ready to Go' on ACA Repeal But Concerned About Trade Tax
- Live Video: Watch Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Speech to the Legislature
- On MSNBC, Fox Business, Cotton and Hutchinson Talk Health Care Reform
- Here's the Wells Fargo Foreclosure Lawsuit on the Regions Bank Building
