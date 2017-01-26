Air National Guard Course To Prepare Cyber Warriors

by Sarah Campbell – 3 days ago
Air National Guard Course To Prepare Cyber Warriors
Capt. Scott Anderson, who heads the course in cyber warfare for Guardsmen at the Little Rock Air Force Base, calls it “an excellent opportunity for the state.”

The Air National Guard needs 400 cyberwarfare operators in the next two years, and future students of a new course at the Little Rock Air Force Base say it will help the Guard reach that goal as they soar to a “fighter pilot”-like status in their careers.
read more >

Murphy Oil Reports $276M Loss for 2016

Murphy Oil Reports $276M Loss for 2016

12 hours ago

The El Dorado oil giant had a fourth-quarter loss of $64 million but touts cost-cutting and production achievements.
read more >

Southern Bancorp to Buy Farmers Bank of Hamburg

Southern Bancorp to Buy Farmers Bank of Hamburg

18 hours ago

Southern Bancorp Inc. of Arkadelphia said Wednesday that it will acquire Farmers Bank of Hamburg in a $4.5 million cash-and-stock deal.
read more >

More News

See all news >
Search

Sponsored Content

Read More >

Jobs

Use the fields below to search our ever growing database of job postings. 199 jobs are listed

Market Update

DOW 20,068.51 +155.80
NASDAQ 5656.34 +55.38
S&P 500 2298.37 +18.30
Enter a stock symbol

The List Largest Mortgage Lenders

Largest Mortgage Lenders in Arkansas list ranked by total value.

Rank Name Total $ Value of 2016 Loans (including originations and purchases) % Change
1 Arvest Bank 825,000,000 12
2 Centennial Bank 505,929,109 15
3 Simmons Bank 463,883,081 13
4 IberiaBank Mortgage Co. 436,937,540 7
5 U.S. Bank Home Mortgage 326,659,730 181

Executive Q&A

Dawn Prasifka on Teaching Your Girl Scout How To Be a Smart Cookie

Dawn Prasifka has more than 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations in Arkansas. Before joining Girl Scouts as CEO, she was the executive director of the Centers for Youth & Families Foundation, director of operations for Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation and volunteer coordinator for Arkansas Hospice. Read more >