by George Waldon – 10 hours ago
Arkansas membership in the $10 billion bank club should double by the end of September. Home BancShares Inc. and Simmons First National Corp. have two pending acquisitions that will help take them beyond $10 billion to join Arvest Bank Group Inc. and Bank of the Ozarks Inc.
Cameron Smith & Associates Expanding

10 hours ago

Cameron Smith, founder of the executive recruitment firm Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, says business has been good, so good that the firm has opened an office in San Antonio and is looking at offices in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, as well.
Attorneys Ask for Additional $86M from Wal-Mart in Truck Drivers Case

10 hours ago

Plaintiffs' attorneys for Wal-Mart truck drivers who were awarded more than $54 million in damages in an overtime case are now asking a judge to add another $86.1 million to the award.
The List Highest Paid UAMS Employees

Ranked by total compensation.

Rank Name Total Compensation
1 Imamura, Michiaki 1,072,000
2 Barnes, C. Lowry 1,031,572
3 Rahn, Daniel 900,000
4 Morgan, Gareth J. 878,886
5 Day, John D. 810,000

Dale Cole on the Next 20 Years of First Community Bank of Batesville

Dale Cole is the chairman and CEO of First Community Bank of Batesville, a $1.1 billion-asset lender with 18 branches in northeast Arkansas and southwest Missouri. Read more >