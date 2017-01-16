Monday is Houston Davis' first day as the University of Central Arkansas' president, and he took some time Friday to speak with Arkansas Business about his priorities and plans. He called UCA "a place where students can get a very personalized education that prepares them for being an active citizen and an active employee, no matter what field they choose to go into."

read more >

Price-Fixing Lawsuit Triggers More Litigation Against Tyson A lawsuit alleging a massive price-fixing conspiracy involving Tyson Foods Inc. and other chicken producers has sparked more litigation against the Springdale meat producer.

read more >