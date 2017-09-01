The Trump Effect: Arkansans Brace for Obamacare Repeal

by Mark Friedman – 15 hours ago
The Trump Effect: Arkansans Brace for Obamacare Repeal

With Obamacare in critical condition, Arkansas hospital officials are closely watching Washington while warning that it's too early to predict an outcome.
Creek Capital Takes Over K Lofts Loan

Creek Capital Takes Over K Lofts Loan

15 hours ago

A new player has entered the financial fray at the dormant K Lofts development in downtown Little Rock.
Identities of Unidentified Players in Neal Indictment Revealed

Identities of Unidentified Players in Neal Indictment Revealed

3 days ago

Everybody's talking about the alphabet soup of unindicted people and entities described in state Rep. Micah Neal's plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Arkansas Business has determined the identities of several of them.
The List Top Stockholders in Arkansas

Top Stockholders in Arkansas list includes value of stock, companies in which they have major holdings, number of shares, etc.

Rank Name Total Holdings
1 Walton Family, Sam 113,801,411,385
2 Tyson Family, Don 4,150,291,441
3 Hunt Family, J.B. 1,866,192,228
4 Murphy Family, Charles 711,579,007
5 Dillard Family, William 548,022,747

