With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Medicaid

by Associated Press – 3 days ago
When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.
Run-DMC Founder Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon

2 days ago

A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group's name without permission.
In the Workplace 2017: LGBT Rights and Immigration Law Compliance

2 days ago

A look at two important employment issues that could arise next year.
Rank Name Total Holdings
1 Walton Family, Sam 113,801,411,385
2 Tyson Family, Don 4,150,291,441
3 Hunt Family, J.B. 1,866,192,228
4 Murphy Family, Charles 711,579,007
5 Dillard Family, William 548,022,747

Executive Q&A

Connecting Arkansas Chief Jerry Holder on The Roads Most Taken

Some of Jerry Holder's highest-profile projects are Interstate 540 in northwest Arkansas and the High-Five Interchange in Dallas. Read more >